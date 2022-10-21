Cardano Price Predictions: Can ADA Recover From the Crypto Winter?

Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto fans on Friday with concerns of a growing crypto winter.
While there’s nothing new concerning ADA in particular, it’s seeing incredibly heavy trading today. As of this writing, the token’s trading volume is sitting up 53.6% over the prior 24-hour period.
A crypto winter occurs when the market goes into a slump, which is something traders have been dealing with all throughout 2022. Many are hoping it will end, but the more bearish among them are preparing for the worst.
That’s affecting several cryptos lately, with Cardano among them. Today’s heightened trading volume and falling price seem to suggest to confidence among holders is waning. But will that last? Let’s see what the experts have to say below!
- Starting today’s ADA coverage is DigitalCoinPrice with its average 2023 estimate of 36 cents.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $.0326 per token.
- Gov Capital closes out our price predictions for Cardano with a one-year estimate of $1.6949527191882.
To put those price predictions in perspective, Cardano was trading at 34 cents at the time of this writing. Investors will also note that the crypto is down 2.6% over the prior 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.
