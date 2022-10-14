Imara (IMRA) Stock Soars 35% on Merger Agreement

Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock is rocketing higher on Friday after the company revealed plans for a merger agreement with Enliven Therapeutics.
The merger agreement will involve no cash and instead see the two companies use stock to fuel the deal. As part of the agreement, Enliven Therapeutics will raise $165 million in concurrent private financing. This will be led by Fairmount and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners.
The advantages of this merger include a combined company with $300 million of cash and cash equivalents after closing. That will fund the development of Enliven Therapeutics’ pipeline while also providing funds for operations into 2026.
IMRA Stock: Timing and Approval of the Deal
Imara and Enliven Therapeutics expect the merger to close in the first quarter of 2023. However, this first requires shareholder approval as well as the completion of other customary closing conditions.
When the deal does close, investors will see the combined company operate under the Enliven Therapeutics name. Shares of the combined company’s stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the “ELVN” ticker.
Heavy trading follows IMRA stock today on the merger agreement. This has more than 21 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s a massive jump from the daily average trading volume of about 2.7 million.
IMRA stock is up 35% as of Friday morning.
