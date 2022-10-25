Market Crash Alert: Investors Should Mark Their Calendars for Nov. 2

Investors will want to keep an eye on the stock market come Nov. 2 as experts predict another crash is on the way.
The reason behind this market crash warning is an upcoming announcement from The Federal Reverse. The organization will meet again on that day to discuss how to battle ongoing inflation in the U.S.
As has happened previously, experts are predicting The Fed will announce another 75-point increase in interest rates during the meeting. This would mark the fourth time in a row that the agency has done so at its meetings.
Why Does This Matter?
Each time The Fed has announced an interest rate increase, the stock market has suffered that day. If experts are right and another increase is on the way, it only makes sense that the market will undergo a crash following its decision.
While The Fed has been attempting to battle inflation with these interest rate increases, it hasn’t been to great effect. This means it will likely continue down this path beyond just this upcoming meeting. If so, it could continue to be a problem for the stock market with even more crashes on the way.
Luckily for investors, we’re on top of all the latest stock market news they need to know about.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.