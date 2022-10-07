7 Things to Watch Ahead of the Mobileye (MBLY) Stock IPO

Mobileye stock will soon make its public debut when shares of MBLY undergo an initial public offering (IPO) tomorrow.
To get investors ready for that Mobileye IPO, we’ve got all of the latest details they need to know about below!
- First up is the price of the IPO, which will likely value 41 million shares of MBLY stock between $18 and $20 each.
- If it reaches that higher number, the IPO will value the company at $16 billion after raising $820 million.
- It’s worth noting that Mobileye is currently owned by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which is using the IPO to fund its chip factory plans.
- Investors will also remember that the current valuations for MBLY stock are below what Intel was hoping for earlier this year.
- The company was initially expecting the IPO to value Mobileye at $50 billion after buying it for about $15 billion in 2017.
- Intel will also continue to hold a majority stake in MBLY as the IPO will only include 10% to 20% of the shares that it owns.
- Finally, the Mobileye launching tomorrow places it one day before Intel’s own earnings report, which isn’t expected to go over well with shareholders.
Traders will want to keep an eye on the Mobileeye IPO tomorrow to see how it turns out. It also wouldn’t hurt to keep tabs on INTC stock over the next few days as well.
Investors looking for more stock market news today are in the right place!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock stories traders need to know about on Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), and Xerox (NASDAQ:XRX) stock moving today. You can get up to speed on all of this at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- What Is Going on With Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Today?
- Why Is Canopy Growth (CGC) Stock Up 25% Today?
- Why Is Xerox (XRX) Stock Down 20% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.