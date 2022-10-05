What Is Going on With Agrify (AGFY) Stock Today?

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock is rising higher on Wednesday as investors in the cannabis company react to insider buying reports.
David Aaron Kessler, the Chief Scientific Officer of Agrify, is behind today’s insider buying news. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals he acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s restricted stock.
The stock wasn’t actually bought by Kessler. Instead, it was granted to him under the company’s Agrify Corporation 2022 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The restricted stock allows him to receive one share of AGFY stock when exercised.
So when will Kessler be able to exchange the restricted shares for Agrify’s common stock? The 50,000 shares will vest in three equal installments. These happen on Sept. 30, 2023, Sept. 30, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2025. This requires the continuous service of Kessler at the company over those periods of time.
AGFY Trading Volume Is Gaining Today
News of Agrify’s CSO acquiring 50,000 shares of restricted stock is exciting investors today. This has AGFY stock seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 20 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive leap next to its daily average trading volume of about 523,000 shares.
With that heavy trading comes a 7.8% increase in price for AGFY stock as of Wednesday morning. For the record, the company’s shares are down 95.1% since the start of the year.
