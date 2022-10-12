What Is Going on With Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Stock Today?

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock is rising higher on Wednesday even without any specific news from the solar energy company.
Instead, it looks like speculative traders are packing into PEGY stock today and pushing prices higher. We’ve seen this happen with this company in the past and current activity around the shares supports this idea.
Not only is there a fair bit of discussion about Pineapple Energy shares on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), but the stock is also seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 45 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, its daily average trading volume is closer to 5 million shares.
Should You Invest in PEGY Stock?
There’s a lot of risk investors will face taking a stake in PEGY stock right now. Without any news to explain today’s action, it’s likely that traders will see the price of Pineapple Energy’s shares fall in the near future.
We saw a similar action when the stock was last pumped in August. While the price of shares surged then, the following weeks saw it drop to the lowest price its seen over the last year. That might happen yet again, which is reason enough to be wary about an investment in PEGY.
PEGY stock is up 29.4% as of Wednesday afternoon but is down 34% year-to-date.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.