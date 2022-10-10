Why Is ACM Research (ACMR) Stock Down 26% Today?

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock is taking a beating on Monday after the U.S. placed restrictions on exports of certain chip technology.
Specifically, the government is no longer allowing the export of semiconductors made with U.S. tech. At least, not unless the vendor goes through the effort to acquire an export licence. It also keeps U.S. workers from partnering with Chinese chip companies without explicit permission.
All of this is part of Washington’s effort to keep China from obtaining new chip technology from the U.S. This comes as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to rise and the government seeks to keep modern semiconductors out of China’s hands.
How Will Chinese Chip Companies React?
Danni Hewson, an AJ Bell analyst, spoke with Reuters about the matter.
“The measures will hobble the Chinese chip sector and will scupper numerous growth plans and potentially set back innovation in both the East and the West. There will be plenty of boardrooms hosting top level meetings over the next few days considering the implications of U.S. export controls.”
It makes sense that ACMR stock is falling on today’s news as it operates out of mainland China. Other Chinese stocks, such as JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), are also falling on today’s news.
ACMR stock is down 26% as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.