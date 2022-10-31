Why Is Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Stock Up 24% Today?

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock is rising higher on Monday after positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial of BioLexa.
BioLexa is a treatment in development at Hoth Therapeutics for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis in adult patients. The company used the SCORing Atopic Dermatitis (SCORAD) and Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) tools to evaluate patients over the course of 28 days.
The results of this study showed a more than 50% improvement in 100% of patients over the course of the clinical trial using the EASI scale. When using the SCORAD scale, 60% of patients saw a clinical improvement of at least 35%.
Adding to this, Hoth Therapeutics notes that BioLexa was “well tolerated” during the study period. The company says there were no serious adverse events in connection to the clinical trial.
Hoth Therapeutics Has Strong Data for Future Studies
Dr. Jonathan Zippin, Associate Professor of Dermatology and Pharmacology at Weill Medical College of Cornell and a member of Hoth’s Scientific Advisory Board, said the following about the results:
“I am impressed by these early clinical results showing the efficacy of Biolexa for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The overall satisfaction of patients while on BioLexa and during follow-up makes me excited for future clinical studies.”
As of this writing, some 2 million shares of HOTH stock are on the move. That’s an impressive jump over the daily average trading volume of about 13,000 shares.
HOTH stock is up 24% as of Monday afternoon.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news are in luck!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the most recent stock market news for Monday! That includes everything traders need to know about Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock today. You can find out more on these matters at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Houston Rockets Owner Reveals 6% Stake in WYNN Stock
- Why Is Argo Blockchain (ARBK) Stock Down 52% Today?
- ON Semiconductor (ON) Stock Falls 8% Despite Earnings Beat
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed