Why Is Leafly (LFLY) Stock Getting High Today?

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) stock is in the news Monday after reaching an agreement with Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) Uber Eats for the delivery of cannabis products in Toronto, Canada.
With this new partnership, residents in Toronto aged 19 years or older will now be able to have cannabis goodies delivered directly to them. Customers can choose from any registered, licensed cannabis retailers in the Uber Eats app for their deliveries.
This is big news for LFLY stock, as the company runs an online marketplace for cannabis products. The integration with Uber Eats expands its reach — and marks the first time such a company has partnered with a major third-party delivery service.
LFLY Focuses on Safe and Legal Cannabis
Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly, said the following about the news in a release:
“Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the GTA. We are thrilled to work with Uber Eats to help licensed retailers bring safe, legal cannabis to people across the city.”
LFLY stock is experiencing heavy trading today on the partnership. This has some 2 million units on the move as of this writing. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 778,000 shares.
LFLY stock is up 17.1% as of Monday afternoon.
Investors keeping an eye out for all of the latest stock market news are in the right place!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market coverage traders need for Monday! Among that is why shares of Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are moving, as well as short squeeze stocks to watch this week. You can catch up on all of that news at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is Canoo (GOEV) Stock Up 20% Today?
- Cloudflare (NET) Stock Gains 12% on Wells Fargo Upgrade
- GLSI, AVTE: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.