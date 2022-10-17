GLSI, AVTE: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

Short-squeeze stocks continue to be a big deal for speculative traders and we’re helping them out with a list to keep in mind this week!
That list comes from Fintel and its Short Squeeze Leaderboard. The publication lists the top short-squeeze stocks investors need to know about each week. It ranks the stocks based on how likely they are to undergo a squeeze.
Fintel uses a ranking system with a score between 0 and 100. The closer a stock is to 100, the more likely a short squeeze will take place. It uses relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and other factors when scoring stocks.
Let’s take a look at the top five stocks that could see a short squeeze this week below!
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
- Greenwich Lifesciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock starts off the list with a short squeeze score of 97.08.
- Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) shares claim the second spot on the list with a short squeeze score of 96.57.
- Heartbeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock is the next to join the list with a short squeeze score of 96.22.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares earn their position on the list with a short squeeze score of 96.16.
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) stock closes out the list with a short squeeze score of 95.96.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.