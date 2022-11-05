5 Investors Betting Big on Match (MTCH) Stock

Shares of Tinder’s parent company Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are up by over 5% after the company reported its third-quarter earnings. Revenue tallied in at $810 million, up by 1% year-over-year and by 10% on a constant currency basis. Revenue also beat the average analyst estimate of $793 million by 2.1%. Furthermore, diluted earnings per share (EPS) was 44 cents, falling short of the estimate of 64 cents. Meanwhile, total paying members grew to 16.5 million, up 2% YOY from 16.3 million.
For Tinder, direct revenue grew by 6% or 16% on a constant currency basis, driven by a paying members growth of 7%. All of Match’s other dating brands experienced a direct revenue decline of 5% due to an 8% decrease in paying members. On the bright side, Hinge’s direct revenue grew by almost 40% YOY. Throughout 2022, Match has generated a total of $262 million of free cash flow. This was negatively impacted by a $441 million Tinder settlement payment during Q2.
CEO Bernard Kim added:
“Because we expect a challenging operating environment for the foreseeable future, we plan to accelerate our efforts to control costs, especially in headcount-related expenses and marketing spend, in other areas of the business.”
For Q4, Match expects revenue between $780 million and $790 million. For 2023, the company expects to grow overall revenue and Tinder direct revenue by between 5% to 10%. In addition, Hinge is expected to add “at least” $100 million of direct revenue.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the investors betting big on MTCH stock.
5 Investors Betting Big on MTCH Stock
Tracking institutional ownership is important, as these large investors provide liquidity and support for stocks. During Q2, 689 13F filers reported owning MTCH, a decline of 30 filers from the previous quarter. On top of that, the institutional put/call ratio sits at 1.21, down from 1.25 during Q1. That’s equivalent to 6.38 million calls and 7.68 million puts, implying a bearish options stance. So, who are Match’s top shareholders?
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): 32.20 million shares. BlackRock purchased 4.64 million shares during Q2.
- Vanguard: 30.60 million shares. Vanguard purchased 1.44 million shares during Q2.
- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW): 16.24 million shares. T. Rowe purchased 827,025 shares during Q2.
- Edgewood Management: 15.52 million shares. Edgewood sold 1.19 million shares during Q2.
- State Street (NYSE:STT): 11.75 million shares. State Street sold 732,775 shares during Q2.
