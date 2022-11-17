BABA Stock Alert: What to Know About Alibaba’s Latest Earnings Report

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is on the move Thursday following the release of the Chinese e-commerce company’s earnings report for the third quarter of 2022.
Results from the company’s most recent quarter include adjusted earnings per share of $1.82. That’s better than the $1.65 per share that Wall Street was expecting for the quarter. It’s also better than the $1.76 per share reported in the third quarter of 2021.
On the flip side of that, Alibaba’s revenue of $29.12 billion is disappointing. It falls short of analysts’ revenue estimate of $29.57 billion for the period. However, it does represent a 3% increase year-over-year.
Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba, said the following in the earnings report.
‘We delivered solid results this past quarter despite ongoing macro environment challenges, which is a testament to our resilient business model and unmatched customer value proposition. The uncertainties of the global landscape have only reinforced our resolve to focus on building capacity that will yield sustainable, high-quality growth for our customers and our own business over the long term.”
Investor Reactions to BABA’s Q3 Earnings
So, far things are looking good this morning with some 9 million shares of BABA stock on the move. That’s not a bad start to the day compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 23 million shares.
In addition to that, shares of BABA stock are up 2.2% as of Thursday morning. Investors will note that the stock is still down 33.8% since the start of the year.
