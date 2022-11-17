Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re beginning the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning is an acquisition deal, earnings reports, and public stock offerings.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) stock is rocketing more than 66% after agreeing to an acquisition deal with Park Cities Asset Management.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares are soaring over 27% with heavy trading after sliding lower yesterday.
- Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) stock is surging close to 22% following volatility yesterday.
- Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) shares are rising more than 21% alongside the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock is increasing over 20% on no clear news this morning.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) shares are gaining more than 14% this morning.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock is heading over 11% higher with the release of positive Phase 2 clinical trial data.
- Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are getting an almost 10% boost with the release of its latest earnings report.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock is jumping more than 9% in early morning trading.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares are up over 8% with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock is plummeting more than 25% as volatility continues through its bankruptcy.
- Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares are diving over 20% after pricing a public offering.
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock is tumbling more than 19% following a rally yesterday.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares are taking a 16% beating after pricing a public offering.
- Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) stock is sliding nearly 16% after pricing an ADS offering.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares are falling over 11% following the release of its latest earnings report.
- Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) stock is dropping close to 10% without any recent news.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares are slipping almost 10% despite announcing wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging plans.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock is dipping more than 8% this morning.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) shares finish our pre-market stock movers down over 8% after pricing a public stock offering.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.