Chainlink Price Predictions: Where Will Staking Launch Take the LINK Crypto?

Chainlink (LINK-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Tuesday ahead of a major event in December.
The big news that crypto traders need to know about is Chainlink preparing for a staking protocol launch. That’s set to go live in beta form come Dec. 6. That’s part of the blockchain’s Chainlink Economics 2.0 plan.
The company’s plans cover a few different things. That includes increasing crypto economic security for its oracle services. It’s also looking at ways to increase reward opportunities for holders of LINK.
All of this has traders wondering if higher prices could be on the way for Chainlink. Let’s get into that with the latest price predictions below!
Chainlink Price Predictions
- Starting off our coverage of LINK on Tuesday is Gov Capital with its one-year price estimate of $31.636980346911.
- Next up we have DigitalCoinPrice and its average price estimate of $18.03 per token for 2023.
- Closing out our price predictions for Chainlink is WalletInvestor and its one-year price forecast of 71 cents for the crypto.
These Chainlink price predictions are mostly positive considering the crypto was trading at $7.29 per token as of this writing. Investors will also note that LINK is up 4% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon. That comes alongside a 5.3% increase in trading volume over the same timeframe.
Crypto traders seeking out more of the latest market news will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace has all of the hottest crypto news that traders need to know about on Tuesday! A few examples of that include the latest update to the FTX saga, price predictions for Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), and more! You can catch up on all of that news by checking out the following links!
More Tuesday Crypto News
- Market Crash Alert: FTX Could Still Be the Next Lehman Brothers
- Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Could Twitter Payments Take DOGE?
- 7 Best Cryptos to Buy for December
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.