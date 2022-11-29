On November 30, Louis Navellier Reveals Bold New Income Strategy


Chainlink Price Predictions: Where Will Staking Launch Take the LINK Crypto?

LINK still has plenty of room to grow

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 29, 2022, 1:01 pm EST
  • Chainlink (LINK-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among traders today.
  • That comes as they prepare for its staking protocol launch.
  • The beta is set to go live on Dec. 6.
A physical token representing the Chainlink (LINK-USD) crypto and Price Predictions.

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink (LINK-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Tuesday ahead of a major event in December.

The big news that crypto traders need to know about is Chainlink preparing for a staking protocol launch. That’s set to go live in beta form come Dec. 6. That’s part of the blockchain’s Chainlink Economics 2.0 plan.

The company’s plans cover a few different things. That includes increasing crypto economic security for its oracle services. It’s also looking at ways to increase reward opportunities for holders of LINK.

All of this has traders wondering if higher prices could be on the way for Chainlink. Let’s get into that with the latest price predictions below!

Chainlink Price Predictions

  • Starting off our coverage of LINK on Tuesday is Gov Capital with its one-year price estimate of $31.636980346911.
  • Next up we have DigitalCoinPrice and its average price estimate of $18.03 per token for 2023.
  • Closing out our price predictions for Chainlink is WalletInvestor and its one-year price forecast of 71 cents for the crypto.

These Chainlink price predictions are mostly positive considering the crypto was trading at $7.29 per token as of this writing. Investors will also note that LINK is up 4% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon. That comes alongside a 5.3% increase in trading volume over the same timeframe.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

