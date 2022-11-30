CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Sinks on Weak Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock is falling on Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for the third quarter of 2022.
The bad news for CRWD stock comes from the company’s latest guidance. This has Crowdstrike expecting revenue for the fourth quarter to range from $619.1 million to $628.2 million. That doesn’t look good next to Wall Street’s Q4 revenue estimate of $632.84 million.
To go along with that, CrowdStrike is looking for fiscal 2022 revenue to come in between $2.223 billion and $2.232 billion. The midpoint of that sits below analysts’ revenue estimate of $2.23 billion for the year.
George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike, said the following in the earnings report:
“Total net new ARR was below our expectations as increased macroeconomic headwinds elongated sales cycles with smaller customers and caused some larger customers to pursue multi-phase subscription start dates, which delays ARR recognition until future quarters.”
CRWD Did Beat Estimates for Q3
Even with the weak guidance, results for Q3 2022 weren’t so bad. That included adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents alongside revenue of $580.9 million. Both of those beat out Wall Street’s estimates of 32 cents per share and revenue of $575.06 million.
Despite that, the weak guidance has rattled investors with heavy trading pulling shares lower today. As of this writing, more than 15 million shares of CRWD stock have changed hands. That’s already well above the daily average trading volume of 3.6 million units.
CRWD stock is down 18.2% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.