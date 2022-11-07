GETY, PEGY: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

Short squeeze stocks are worth watching this week as traders seek out the shares with the most potential to move!
Luckily for them, Fintel has investors covered with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard. The list is a collection of the stocks that are most likely to see a short squeeze this week. It takes into account relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume and other factors.
Fintel ranks stocks on the list with a score between 0 and 100. The closer a stock is to 100, the more likely it will undergo a short squeeze.
Let’s go over the stocks that traders will want to watch this week below!
5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
- Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) stock takes the top spot on the list with a short squeeze score of 98.95.
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) shares claim the second position this week with a short squeeze score of 98.78.
- Indonesia Energy (NYSEMKT:INDO) stock joins the list next with the company getting a score of 97.28.
- SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) shares earn their spot on this week’s list with a short squeeze score of 97.06.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock takes the final spot on the list with its score of 96.87.
Investors looking for more than just short squeeze stocks news will want to stick around!
We’ve got all of the latest stock market coverage traders need to know about on Monday! Among that is what has shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) stock on the move today! You can get up to speed on all of that at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Meta Platforms Layoffs 2022: What to Know About Facebook Job Cuts, Hiring Freeze
- RIVN Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch When Rivian Reports Earnings
- Why Is Blue Apron (APRN) Stock Down 15% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.