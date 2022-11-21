Is the Stock Market Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

Investors are wondering if the stock market is closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022, and we’ve got the answer!
The short answer is that, yes, the stock market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year. This will see both the Nasdaq exchange and New York Stock Exchange close down to celebrate the U.S. holiday.
To go along with that, the stock market is closed early on the day after Thanksgiving. This will see markets close at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, as compared to the normal closing time of 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
More 2022 Market Holidays
There are still a couple of major holidays that investors will want to keep in mind for 2022. Outside of Thanksgiving coming up later this week, there is also Christmas to keep in mind. That falls on a Sunday this year, but the stock market is closed the following Monday in observance of the holiday.
And while Christmas is the last 2022 market holiday, there’s also New Year’s Day to keep in mind. Yet again, this lands on a Sunday, which means the markets will be closed on the following Monday to celebrate the new year.
But these holidays, including Thanksgiving, aren’t here just yet. That means there’s still plenty of stock market news traders need to know about!
Luckily, we’ve got them covered with all of that latest stock market news for Monday! That includes the short squeeze stocks to watch this week, what’s happening with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and the latest news concerning Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock. You can catch up on all of that news by checking out the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- PXMD, GETY: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
- Director Lip-Bu Tan Is Betting Big on Intel (INTC) Stock
- Is Digital World (DWAC) Stock Dead?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.