Is the Stock Market Open on Election Day 2022?

Investors are wondering if the stock market is open on Election Day this year and we have the answer!
Traders that were hoping for a day off to head to the polls are out of luck. Election Day is not a federal holiday, which means markets will remain open. Instead, investors will have to plan appropriately if they want to both trade and vote on the day.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other market holidays to keep an eye on this year. There are a few more cases when the stock market will close for federal holidays in 2022 — and even a little beyond!
Remaining 2022 Stock Market Holidays
Investors won’t have to wonder if the stock market is open on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, this year. That’s a federal holiday, so markets will be closed. The stock market will also close early the following day, which is Black Friday.
Another stock market holiday to keep in mind is Christmas. The holiday will take place on a Sunday this year, but the market will observe the holiday the following day. That means traders will get a three-day weekend to celebrate.
And when it comes to ringing in the new year, New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday as well. Just like with Christmas, that means the holiday will be observed on the following Monday, giving investors another three-day weekend.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.