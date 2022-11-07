Why Morgan Stanley Thinks Carvana (CVNA) Stock Is Worth $1

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is falling on Monday after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas hit the car seller with a harsh price prediction.
The Morgan Stanley analyst pulled his coverage of CVNA stock in a note Friday while also stating it could only be worth “as little as $1” per share. For the record, Jonas had previously held a price target of $430 back in March.
To put that in perspective, CVNA stock closed out trading on Friday at $8.76 per share. Investors will also note that the analyst consensus price target for shares sits at $47.
All of this comes as Carvana struggles after missing estimates in its latest earnings report. This is the result of the used-card market struggling with prices of vehicles dropping after a surge in value during the pandemic. Jonas claims this makes the market incredibly volatile, which is why he pulled coverage of the shares.
CNVA Stock Holders Aren’t Happy About the News
We’re seeing loads of activity from CVNA stock today as investors sell shares. This has resulted in heavy trading, with some 34 million shares of the stock having changed hands as of this writing. For the record, the daily average trading volume for CVNA is closer to 11 million shares.
CVNA stock is down 17.9% as of Monday afternoon.
