MRTX Stock Alert: What to Know as Mirati Therapeutics Considers Potential Takeover

MRTX could sell to a larger pharmaceutical company

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 23, 2022, 10:31 am EST
  • Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) stock is climbing alongside a potential takeover.
  • Insiders claim several large pharmaceutical companies are interested in acquiring MRTX.
  • However, no formal bids have been made at this time.
DNA strand and Cancer Cell Oncology Research Concept 3D rendering. MRTX Stock

Source: CI Photos / Shutterstock.com

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) stock is a hot topic on Wednesday as the cancer drugmaker considers a potential takeover.

According to insider sources, several large pharmaceutical companies are showing interest in acquiring Mirati Therapeutics. This comes at a time when the oncology company is considering its strategic alternatives, such as a sale.

The insider sources claim that there currently aren’t any formal bids for the company. Even so, Mirati Therapeutics has engaged an advisor to help it navigate any potential takeover offers that come in.

A takeover could be mutually beneficial to both companies. It would provide Mirati Therapeutics with the funding needed to continue its research. At the same time, large pharmaceutical companies could expand their offerings into the cancer drug market.

Wednesday MRTX Stock Movement

Investors are reacting well to the prospect of a Mirati Therapeutics takeover with heavy trading volume today. As of this writing, more than 950,000 shares of MRTX stock have changed hands. That’s already surpassed the company’s daily average trading volume of about 928,000 shares.

MRTX stock is up 5% as of Wednesday morning. However, the cancer therapeutics company’s shares are still down 40.3% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

