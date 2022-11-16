Target (TGT) Stock Sinks on Major Profit Miss, Outlook Cut

Target (NYSE:TGT) stock isn’t doing so hot on Wednesday after the retail company revealed poor earning results for the third quarter of 2022.
The bad news for TGT stock starts with the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.54. That’s a massive miss compared to Wall Street’s estimate of $2.13 per share for the period. It’s also a 49.1% decrease from the $3.03 per share reported in the same quarter of 2021.
Another blow to Target comes from its revenue of $26.12 billion. Yet again, that comes in below the $26.38 billion in revenue that analysts were looking for. However, it does represent a 3.3% increase from the $25.29 billion reported in the third quarter of the prior year.
Holiday Sales Won’t Save TGT Stock
Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target, said the following in the earnings report:
“While we’re ready to deliver exceptional value for our guests this holiday season, supported by the decisive inventory actions we took earlier this year, the rapidly evolving consumer environment means we’re planning the balance of the year more conservatively.”
To go along with that, Target provided an update on its Q4 2022 guidance. The company says it expects to see a low-single-digit decline in comparable sales as well as an operating margin rate of around 3%.
Today’s poor earnings news brings heavy trading to TGT stock with some 11 million shares on the move. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 3.8 million shares.
TGT stock is down 15% as of Wednesday morning.
