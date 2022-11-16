Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic this morning as we cover all of the biggest news moving shares on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning is a bankruptcy filing, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock is rocketing more than 51% as it provides details on its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are soaring over 24% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is surging more than 17% in pre-market trading.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares are gaining over 16% with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock is increasing more than 14% after revealing a late quarterly filing yesterday.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) shares are rising over 10% following a presentation at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is climbing more than 10% as it sees strong trading on Wednesday morning.
- Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) shares are jumping over 10% with the release of its third-quarter earnings report.
- AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) stock is getting a 10% boost following its public debut yesterday.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares are up 10% after rising yesterday on clearance for a drug study.
10 Top Losers
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock is plummeting more than 26% alongside poor results in Q3 2022.
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) shares are diving over 19% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock is tumbling more than 19% following an unexpected surge yesterday.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares are taking an over 15% beating after releasing a mixed Q3 earnings report.
- BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock is falling more than 14% following late quarterly filing news yesterday.
- Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) shares are dropping over 13% with earnings missing estimates and a guidance cut.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) stock is sliding more than 13% after missing Q3 estimates and warning holidays aren’t looking good for it.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares are slipping over 13% after announcing a $1 billion convertible senior notes offering.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) stock is dipping close to 13% at the same time.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.