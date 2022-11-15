Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are several earnings reports, a public stock offering, and news from China.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is rocketing more than 35% thanks to record revenue in its latest earnings report.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares are soaring over 33% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) stock is surging roughly 32% after beating estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares are rising close to 30% after releasing its Q3 earnings yesterday.
- Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) stock is increasing more than 23% with the release of fiscal Q4 earnings results.
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) shares are climbing over 19% after posting results for the third quarter of the year.
- Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) stock is heading about 17% higher after Q3 earnings came in above estimates.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares are getting a more than 16% boost with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Lufax (NYSE:LU) stock is jumping over 16% without any clear news this morning.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares are up nearly 16% as they start to recover from a recent dip.
10 Top Losers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock is crashing more than 76% on news its considering an additional public offering.
- BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares are plummeting over 31% after a filing revealed it will be late filing earnings.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock is diving more than 17% as earnings disappointed investors.
- Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares are taking an over 16% beating following a rally yesterday.
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock is falling more than 16% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report.
- PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) shares are decreasing over 15% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock is dropping more than 13% after rallying on heavy trading late Monday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) are sliding over 13% as Chinese stocks rise on talk of the country’s real estate crisis ending.
- Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) stock is slipping more than 12% with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% with its latest earnings release.
