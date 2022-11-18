Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start closing out the trading week with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, a public stock offering, and a major investment.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) stock is rocketing close to 44% after entering a $20 million investment pact.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares are soaring more than 34% alongside heavy trading after getting a delisting notice yesterday.
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) stock is surging over 22% after regaining Nasdaq compliance.
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares are gaining more than 20% after the FDA granted it Therapy Designation for one of its treatments.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock is rising over 19% after releasing earnings results for the third quarter of 2022.
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) shares are increasing more than 17% alongside positive guidance in its latest earnings report.
- Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) stock is heading over 16% higher in pre-market trading this morning.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) shares are getting a more than 15% boost following a massive fall yesterday.
- InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock is climbing 14% on Friday morning.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares are up over 11% with the release of its latest earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) stock is plummeting more than 34% as losses continue to keep the company down.
- G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares are diving nearly 22% after pricing a public stock offering.
- BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock is tumbling over 17% as recent volatility continues.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) shares are sliding more than 17% after releasing Q3 earnings results.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock is falling over 12% after a rally yesterday.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares are dropping more than 12% without any recent news.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock is decreasing over 10% after announcing earnings results for the third quarter of the year.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares are slipping more than 9% this morning.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) stock is dipping over 9% on a delayed FDA filing.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.