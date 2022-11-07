Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re diving into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday as we get ready for another week of trading!
Moving shares are Trump news, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) stock units are rocketing more than 36% on reports that former President Donald Trump is considering another run for the White House in 2024.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) shares are soaring close to 34% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock is also climbing over 28% alongside the other units.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares are rising more than 16% alongside today’s Trump news.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) stock is gaining over 14% this morning.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares are increasing more than 14% on Monday morning.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock is heading over 14% higher without any recent news to report.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares are jumping more than 14% in pre-market trading today.
- GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT) stock is getting an over 12% boost early this morning.
- Perfect (NYSE:PERF) shares are up more than 12% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) stock is diving over 19% with losses being greater than expected in Q3.
- RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares are tumbling more than 14% this morning.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) stock is taking an over 14% beating in early morning trading.
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares are falling more than 13% today.
- Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) stock is dropping over 12% alongside its latest earnings release.
- Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) shares are decreasing nearly 11% on no apparent news this morning.
- SatixFy Communications (NYSEMKT:SATX) stock is declining more than 9% in early morning trading today.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares are sliding over 9% after withdrawing a proposed stock offering.
- Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) stock is slipping more than 8% today.
- ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8%.
