TSLA Stock Alert: 11 Things to Know About the Latest Cybertruck Production News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is a hot topic on Tuesday after Reuters released a report about the company’s upcoming Cybertruck.
Let’s get into those details below!
- Reuters spoke with insiders about Tesla’s plans for the Cybertruck.
- According to them, Musk is preparing to start mass production of the electric vehicle (EV) by the end of next year.
- This aligns with reports that Tesla’s Austin, Texas plant is preparing to produce the EV.
- Tesla has been dealing with delays throughout the pandemic that have kept the Cybertruck from meeting its initial 2021 production date.
- While the electric truck was shown off back in 2019, customers still don’t know some of the finer details, such as the price.
- Customers may be waiting even longer for their Cybertruck deliveries.
- Based on the latest report, the Cybertruck wouldn’t start being delivered to customers until 2024.
- Musk previously noted the company had enough preorders that it wouldn’t be able to meet them even three years after production starts.
- If that holds true, it means some customers may not get theirs for another five years.
- While that’s some time to wait, Tesla has harvested a loyal consumer base over the years that will likely hold out for the Cybertruck.
- Now investors in TSLA stock just have to wait and see just how much of a win the EV will be for the company.
TSLA stock is up slightly as of Tuesday morning.
