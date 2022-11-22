Why Are Chinese EV Stocks NIO, LI, XPEV Down Today?

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stocks are down on Tuesday and it all has to do with the country’s zero Covid policy.
Investors are worried that China is preparing for further restrictions as part of its zero Covid policy. This follows a string of weeks where viral infections in the country have been increasing. This follows the government offering more flexible restrictions about a month ago.
It’s worth pointing out that China still has lower Covid-19 cases than many other major countries. Even so, the focus on its zero Covid policy means cities might see a new wave of lockdowns that could hurt the country’s economy.
If that happens, Chinese stocks — including those in the EV space — will likely suffer further falls. Let’s check out what’s happening with them already below!
Chinese EV Stocks Down Today
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock starts off our list with the Chinese EV company’s shares down 1.3% as of Tuesday morning.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock is another name in the Chinese EV market declining today, with a 5.9% drop as of this writing.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock closes out our list of Chinese EV shares falling today. It’s seeing a 3.8% decrease this morning.
