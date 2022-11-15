Why Are Chinese EV Stocks NIO, LI, XPEV Up Today?

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stocks are on the move Tuesday as investors react to news of a meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping.
The two leaders met up in Indonesia for a three-hour meeting. The news coming out of that meeting has investors hopeful that Chinese stocks won’t face delisting from U.S. exchanges.
According to Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conversation was constructive. This has it stating that the two countries will “take concrete actions to put China-U.S. relations back on the track of steady development.”
Considering the rocky relationship between the U.S. and China these last few years, that meeting is doing much to alleviate the worries of investors. Prior to this, there were genuine concerns that many Chinese stocks, including EV shares, wouldn’t remain on U.S. markets.
Let’s check out how this news is affecting these stocks below!
Chinese EV Stocks Up on Tuesday
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock starts us off today with the Chinese EV company’s shares climbing 6.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares are next on our list with the company’s stock gaining 7.9% as of this writing.
- Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock closes out our look at Chinese EV companies today with its shares increasing 5.4% this afternoon.
