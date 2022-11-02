Why Is Rogers Corporation (ROG) Stock Down 44% Today?

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) stock is falling hard on Wednesday following confirmation that DuPont (NYSE:DD) no longer plans to acquire the company.
Several sources reported on the dead deal this morning before Rogers Corporation confirmed it with its own statement. The deal fell apart after DuPont was unable to secure clearance from all regulators.
This brings an end to the planned $5.2 billion purchase of Rogers Corporation. As a result of breaking the definitive merger agreement, DuPont will pay a $162.5 million fee to Rogers Corporation.
Here’s what Rogers Corporation had to say about the matter in a news release:
“Rogers is currently evaluating all options to determine the best path forward in response to DuPont’s notice. ogers remains an exceptional company, and the team continues to execute on our successful growth strategy. Our strong competitive position innovating across fast-growing markets, including EV/HEV, is underscored by continuing design wins, broad customer enthusiasm and a robust pipeline of opportunities.”
What Does This Mean for ROG Stock?
With news of today’s deal falling apart, many investors are selling their stakes in the specialty engineered materials company. This is fueling heavy trading as some 3 million shares change hands today. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 192,000 shares.
ROG stock is down 43.5% as of Wednesday afternoon and 52.6% since the start of the year. DD stock is climbing 4.5% higher this afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.