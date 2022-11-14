XRP Price Predictions: Where Will the XRP Crypto Go Amid FTX Fallout?

XRP (XRP-USD) price predictions are on the minds of crypto traders Monday as they wonder where it will head with other crypto drama affecting the market.
The biggest happenings pulling cryptos down lately come from FTX. The debacle saw the crypto exchange lose value as it was discovered that sister company Alameda Research heavily relied on its token.
Following this news, holders of FTX started selling the crypto, which caused it to lose value fast. As a result, FTX has filed for bankruptcy as investors flee the crypto exchange. This is dragging down the crypto market, and that includes XRP.
But XPR also has its own problems to deal with. The crypto’s parent company, Ripple, is still caught up in an ongoing legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). While progress has been made, it’s taking a long time for the case to close.
Let’s check out if XRP has a future below!
XRP Price Predictions
- We start with Gov Capital and its one-year price forecast of $1.0448400136236 for the crypto.
- Following that, we check in on WalletInvestor and its one-year estimate of $0.438 for the token.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice closes out our price predictions for XRP with an average 2023 estimate of 56 cents.
All of these price predictions are looking good for XRP considering it trades for $0.3422 as of this writing. Investors will note that XRP is down less than 1% over the prior 24-hour period. Its trading volume is also up 114.7% during that same period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.