AVAX Price Predictions: Where Will Alibaba Take the Avalanche Crypto?

Avalanche (AVAX-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Monday as traders react to rumors of a deal with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).
According to these rumors, Avalanche will act as a validator for Alibaba Cloud. This will have it offering Node-as-a-Service to the company. This is a concept Avalanche is working on to allow for “blockchain node maintenance” and security.
The idea of Avalanche teaming up with a major e-commerce player like Alibaba is welcome to investors. It’s a potential sign that the blockchain company’s efforts are paying off — a payoff could transfer to the AVAX crypto.
Let’s get into what the experts are expecting from Avalanche with a look at the latest price predictions.
AVAX Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is Gov Capital and its one-year estimate of $105.33 per coin.
- Next up is WalletInvestor and its one-year forecast of $0.6041 for the crypto.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice has an average price estimate of $30.34 for Avalanche in 2023.
Most of these AVAX price predictions are positive compared to its price of $12.73 as of this writing. Investors will also note that Avalanche is down 5% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday afternoon. The crypto’s trading volume over that same period of time is up 58.5%.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.