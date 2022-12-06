Can Robinhood’s New Retirement Accounts Save HOOD Stock?

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is in the news today as the company is introducing a new service. It revealed in a blog post that it plans to make Robinhood retirement accounts available. However, some folks might wonder whether this is a desperate attempt to shore up a declining user base. Indeed, the skepticism is palpable, as HOOD stock fell sharply today.
Years ago, Robinhood pioneered the retail trading craze. However, some folks might wonder whether that trend is coming to an end. It seems the post-Covid-19 days of easy money are over, and many amateur traders might have become frustrated and given up.
Possibly in response to this, Robinhood disclosed in a blog post that it’s introducing individual retirement accounts (IRAs) to its users. These will provide a “1% match from Robinhood on every eligible contribution dollar” to a qualifying IRA account.
Reportedly, Robinhood c0-founder and CEO Vladimir Tenev told TechCrunch that these IRAs are intended for users who don’t have employer-sponsored, contribution-matching retirement accounts. These users don’t necessarily have full-time employment or perhaps “their employer is too small or doesn’t offer a match,” Tenev explained.
HOOD Stock Investors Respond to Robinhood Retirement Accounts
Courting buy-and-hold investors may benefit Robinhood. However, not every financial trader is bullish on this development. Interestingly, HOOD stock declined as much as 5% as of 11:00 a.m. Eastern today.
What’s prompting the skepticism and doubt? Traders might be wondering whether Robinhood is rolling out IRAs as a desperate act to revive a flagging user base.
On a larger scale, they may ask themselves whether the meme stock trend, which pushed Robinhood into the limelight in 2020 and 2021, is fading. Also, some doubters could anticipate that Robinhood will incur heavy expenses. After all, paying out the 1% matches on all of those IRAs is a pricey proposition.
Maybe the retail trading boom is over, or maybe isn’t not. Either way, it will be fascinating to see whether the Robinhood retirement accounts gain traction. For the time being, however, it appears that HOOD stock traders aren’t very enthusiastic about this development.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.