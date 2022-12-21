Laser Photonics (LASE) Stock Pops on Major Purchase Order

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) stock is gaining on Wednesday after revealing details of a major purchase order from Vitro Architectural Glass.
Vitro Architectural Glass is the largest glass manufacturer in North America. The company is ordering the CleanTech 1500-CTH JobSite from Laser Photonics. This is a handheld laser cleaning machine and surface preparation system.
Laser Photonics notes that its CleanTech 1500-CTH JobSite is effective at removing rust, paint, and just about anything else from surfaces. That includes steel, aluminum, iron and several other surface types.
Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, said the following about the news.
“Vitro was looking for a cost-effective technology solution that could handle delicate processes such as residue removal during the glass framing process. Our Cleantech 1500 JobSite was just the tool for this new application of our technology, providing a powerful yet safe solution for Vitro.”
LASE Investor Reactions
With today’s order news, LASE stock is seeing incredibly heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 33 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump from the 3.2 million shares that traders on average every day.
LASE stock is up 49.3% as of Wednesday morning but is down 10.9% since the start of the year.
Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around.
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Wednesday. A few examples include what’s happening with shares of OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock today. You can find out more on these matters at the links below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Did OceanPal (OP) Stock Really Gain 600% Today?
- Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Hit With A Jefferies Downgrade
- Why Is Venus Concept (VERO) Stock Up 81% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.