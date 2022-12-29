MMAT Stock Alert: What to Watch at CES 2023

Ladies and gentlemen, mark your calendars for Jan. 5 through Jan. 8, 2023. That’s when Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) will have an opportunity to unveil its latest and greatest technological advancements at the CES 2023 event. This could prove to be a game-changer as MMAT stock investors could certainly use a catalyst now.
Meta Materials is one of the few publicly traded pure-play businesses in the functional materials space. As such, the company must constantly innovate and collaborate in order to remain competitive.
That’s why CES 2023 is so crucial for Meta Materials. Shareholders will be looking for that “wow” factor as 2023 kicks off. At the Meta Materials booth, onlookers will hopefully get a glimpse of exciting proprietary technology such as NANOWEB transparent conductive film and the NPORE nanocomposite ceramic separators.
Yet, there’s more to the story as Meta Materials isn’t only featuring its inventions. The company also has an opportunity to showcase a number of team-ups with tech-friendly businesses at CES 2023.
What’s Happening with MMAT Stock?
Interestingly, MMAT started off in the green this morning before diving into the red. Perhaps financial traders are adopting a wait-and-see attitude prior to CES 2023.
Granted, Meta Materials will need to knock it out of the park in 2023. Alarmingly, the company’s shares lost half of their value this year.
Thus, CES 2023 could be make-or-break for Meta Materials. However, the company has already teased some collaborations that the company will showcase at the event.
For example, Meta Materials is working with DuPont de Nemours’ (NYSE:DD) DuPont Teijin Films and Mitsubishi Electric Europe to “scale up a […] manufacturing system for film-based, metal/polymer copper current collectors.” Furthermore, Meta Materials is teaming up with Covestro, which “supplies key photosensitive raw materials used in holographic applications and augmented reality (AR) eyewear,” as well as with Sekisui Chemical to “improve the performance and coverage of 5G and future 6G networks.”
As you can see, Meta Materials is involved in a broad variety of collaborative efforts. Just maybe, 2023 could be the year that MMAT stock stages a comeback as the functional materials firm works closely with notable, future-facing companies.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.