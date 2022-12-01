Neuralink Update: 10 Things to Know as Elon Musk Preps for Human Trials

Neuralink is in the news after founder Elon Musk gave an update on its brain chip in a three-hour presentation.
Neuralink is working to create computer chips that can be placed inside of people. There are various reasons the company seeks to do this. Among is goals are bringing blind people sight, restoring motor functions in the disabled, as well as allowing users to interact with technology with a thought.
Let’s go over some of the most interesting details from the Neuralink update below!
Neuralink Update Details
- First off, Musk noted the company has been successful so far with its tests on monkeys.
- That includes footage of two monkeys implanted with the chips using their brains to move a cursor and make selections.
- This has Musk claiming that the tech is getting closer to approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for human trials.
- In fact, Musk believes that this could happen in as little as six months, but his company has missed aggressive deadlines in the past.
- That includes the latest Neuralink update, which was originally set for October, as well as previously expecting FDA approval for human trials this year.
- That’s not to say the company hasn’t had its fair amount of test subjects already, which include sheep, pigs, and monkeys.
- Musk also says that the development of Neuralink is moving at a brisk speed.
- While progress in human use is slow, Musk mentions parallel plans to bring it to commercial use in scale.
- That should allow the company to rapidly deploy the device should the FDA ever approve it.
- That would potentially allow it to avoid long manufacturing a development time while dealing with regulators.
Investors interested in more of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Thursday! That includes what has shares of Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV), Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), and Winc (NYSEMKT:WBEV) stock moving today. You can find out all of that info at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Why Is Xpeng (XPEV) Stock Down 6% Today?
- What Is Going on With Snowflake (SNOW) Stock Today?
- Winc (WBEV) Stock Plunges 28% on Bankruptcy Filing
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.