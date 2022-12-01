NTLA Stock Falls as Intellia Therapeutics Announces Public Offering

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock is falling hard on Thursday after the company announced a public stock offering.
The clinical-stage genome editing company is offering up 6,550,219 shares of NTLA stock for a price of $45.80 per share. The offer also allows underwriters to acquire an additional 982,532 shares within 30 days.
According to the company, it expects this public offering to generate gross proceeds of $300 million. The shares are being sold directly by Intellia Therapeutics and Goldman Sachs is acting as the sole underwriter. The offering will close on Dec. 2.
Intellia Therapeutics doesn’t say what it plans to do with the funds its generates from this offering. However, it’s likely to continue business operations and fuel its development of CRISPR-based therapies.
Why NTLA Stock Is Falling
Investors typically don’t react well to public stock offerings for a couple of reasons. First off, they almost always have the company selling shares below their current value. NTLA stock is a perfect example of this. The public offering prices shares of $45.80 while those same shares closed trading on Wednesday at $51.46.
The other issue investors have with public stock offerings is the introduction of new shares. These add to current outstanding shares issued by the company, which also dilutes shareholders’ stake.
All of this combined has NTLA stock falling 10.3% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.