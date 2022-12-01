Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off Thursday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, shareholder votes, public stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Pacifico Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAFO) stock is rocketing more than 36% after investors voted in favor of a merger agreement.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares are soaring over 26% after announcing a $17 million tablet order.
- Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) stock is surging more than 17% after getting clearance from the FDA for two new investigational drug applications.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares are rising over 15% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) stock is climbing more than 14% alongside a recent short squeeze.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares are increasing over 13% as it bounces back from a similar fall on Wednesday.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock is gaining more than 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSEMKT:RMED) shares are getting an over 13% boost alongside positive news from merger target Catheter Precision.
- SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) stock is jumping more than 11% in pre-market trading on Thursday.
- Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL) stock is up over 10% as recent volatility continues.
10 Top Losers
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) stock is plummeting more than 28% with the release of its third-quarter earnings report.
- Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) shares are tumbling over 26% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock is taking a more than 26% beating after shareholders approved a reverse stock split.
- Winc (NYSEMKT:WBEV) shares are sliding over 21% after filing for bankruptcy.
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) stock is dropping more than 17% after a surprise rally yesterday.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares are decreasing over 14% with the release of its Q3 results.
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) stock is declining more than 13% after reporting fiscal Q2 2023 earnings.
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares are slipping over 10% this morning.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock is dipping more than 10% after a rally yesterday.
- Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% alongside a public stock offering.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.