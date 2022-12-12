Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks are upcoming meetings, clinical trial news, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock is rocketing more than 114% ahead of a webinar tomorrow.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares are soaring over 62% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock is surging close to 33% as it continues a recent rally.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares are gaining nearly 32% after closing a $3 million private placement.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock is increasing more than 29% this morning.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are rising almost 22% ahead of a virtual investor update this week.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock is heading over 21% higher on reports the company is in talks to be acquired.
- SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) shares are getting a more than 20% boost in early morning trading.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) stock is jumping over 19% on Monday morning.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares are up close to 18% alongside recent clinical trial data.
10 Top Losers
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock is diving more than 27% following a rally on Friday.
- Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) shares are tumbling about 24% in pre-market trading today.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ:BCAN) stock is taking an over 18% beating this morning.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares are tumbling more than 18% after a recent rally.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) stock is sliding nearly 18% on Monday morning.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares are falling over 15% this morning.
- Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) stock is decreasing more than 15% as it continues negative movement.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares are dropping almost 15% after presenting interim clinical trial data on Friday.
- Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) stock is slipping close to 14% following the filing of recent study data.
- Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% following a rally late on Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.