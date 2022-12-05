Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

The biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday include many shares that traders will want to keep an eye on today!
Moving stocks are a rally of Chinese shares, the pricing of a public offering, a bankruptcy warning, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock is rocketing more than 29% as Chinese stocks experience a rally this morning.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares are surging over 23% without any recent company news to speak of.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock is soaring more than 19% in pre-market trading Monday morning.
- Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) shares are gaining over 18% on Monday morning.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) stock is climbing more than 18% after reassuring investors with a company update late on Friday.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares are increasing close to 16% in early morning trading today.
- 111 (NASDAQ:YI) stock is rising over 15% alongside other Chinese stocks climbing this morning.
- Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares are getting a more than 14% boost Monday morning.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is jumping over 14% as it continues recent positive movement.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares are up more than 13% as it continues a rally from Friday.
10 Top Losers
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock is crashing over 65% after pricing a public offering.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares are plummeting more than 14% after warning of potential bankruptcy.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock is diving 13% in pre-market trading today.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) shares are sliding over 10% as it continues a fall from Friday.
- Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ:GET) stock is taking an almost 10% beating after providing an update on a U.S. stock offering.
- Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares are falling more than 8% on Monday morning.
- D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) stock is decreasing over 7% after an unexpected rally late on Friday.
- SES AI (NYSE:SES) shares are slipping more than 7% after announcing dates for the Battery World Event it’s hosting.
- Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) stock is dipping over 7% after Jefferies initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating on Friday.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.