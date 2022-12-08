Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Moinvg stocks is a reverse stock split, earnings reports, clinical trial data and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock is rocketing more than 62% after announcing plans for a reverse stock split.
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares are soaring close to 42% without any recent news.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock is surging over 41% in pre-market trading.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares are rising more than 32% on no clear news this morning.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock is increasing over 24% in early morning trading.
- Studio City (NYSE:MSC) shares are gaining more than 22% this morning.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock is climbing almost 20% despite a lack of news.
- Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) shares are getting an over 17% boost in trading today.
- Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock is jumping more than 17% with the release of its third-quarter earnings report.
- Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) shares are up over 16% today.
10 Top Losers
- Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) stock is plummeting more than 27% due to recent clinical trial results.
- Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) shares are diving over 24% following a rally yesterday.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is decreasing more than 21% after rallying on stock withdrawals yesterday.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares are taking an over 14% beating without any recent news to report.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock is sliding more than 12% with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares are falling over 12% after rising yesterday on a licensing deal.
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is dropping nearly 12% after jumping in price yesterday.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares are dipping more than 9% Thursday morning.
- FLJ (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is slipping over 9% after rallying yesterday on a cooperation agreement.
- Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.