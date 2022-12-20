Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tueday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday morning!
Pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks dominate our lists this morning with clinical trial data and other news.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) stock is rocketing more than 225% thanks to interim results from a clinical trial.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares are surging over 42% thanks to positive results from a clinical trial.
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) stock is soaring more than 40% as a Phase 3 clinical trial met its primary endpoint.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares are gaining 25% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) stock is increasing close to 24% after announcing a Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares are heading more than 20% higher alongside results from a Phase 1/2 study.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock is climbing over 17% on no clear news this morning.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares are rising nearly 17% after announcing Board changes yesterday.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock is jumping more than 16% in pre-market trading.
- Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) shares are up over 14% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock is diving more than 27% after rallying yesterday on financing news.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares are falling over 25% after rallying on layoff plans yesterday.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSPR) stock is taking a more than 23% beating without any clear news this morning.
- Caravelle International (NASDAQ:CACO) shares are dropping over 18% after its public debut yesterday.
- MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) stock is tumbling more than 18% following its public launch on Monday.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares are declining over 17% following a reverse stock split yesterday.
- NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) stock is sliding more than 17% as it continues recent negative movement.
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) shares are slipping over 14% Tuesday morning.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is dipping more than 13% ahead of a shareholder meeting this week.
- Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% following a rally yesterday as it prepares for a reverse stock split.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.