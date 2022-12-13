Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Investors wondering why stocks are up today have to look no further as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November 2022 is behind the rise.
The big data that has traders celebrating today is inflation of 7.1%. While that doesn’t sound good, it’s a positive change compared to inflation of 7.7% for the month of October 2022. This has investors hoping that inflation is finally starting to cool down.
While stocks are up today, some investors are likely wondering if this good news will continue. After all, all it would take is an increase in year-over-year inflation for December and traders might start running scared again.
What the Experts Have to Say About Inflation
Fortunately, Yahoo Finance has collected the opinions of several authorities on the matter. Let’s take a brief look at their statements below.
- “No matter how far inflation is pushed down by margin recompression over the next year or so, it will not stay down with wage growth close to 5%.” — Ian Shepherdson, Chief Economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics
- “Certainly, with important components such as shelter inflation and core goods inflation moving lower, it is reasonable to expect inflation to continue falling over coming months.” — Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist, Principal Asset Management
- “What the November CPI report showed is that this is no longer a ‘one datapoint doesn’t make a trend’ story and that inflation is now on a clear disinflation trajectory.” — Eugenio Aleman, Chief Economist, Raymond James
The S&P 500 is up about .7% and the Nasdaq is up 1% as of Tuesday afternoon.
