SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy for 2023

Why Is Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Stock Up 20% Today?

Favorable research results are putting KYMR stock traders in a buying mood

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Dec 14, 2022, 11:08 am EST
  • Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) ust announced positive data from a clinical trial for a skin condition treatment it’s developing with Sanofi (SNY).
  • Furthermore, Sanofi has agreed to advance the treatment into Phase 2 clinical trials with Kymera.
  • KYMR stock is jumping about 20% on the news this morning.
Modern Medical Research Laboratory: Two Scientists Wearing Face Masks use Microscope, Analyse Sample in Petri Dish, Talk. Advanced Scientific Lab for Medicine, Biotechnology. Blue Color. KZR stock.
Source: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

What’s trending in the pharmaceutical sector today? In a fresh press release, Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) disclosed positive results from its clinical trial for a skin condition treatment the company is working on with French drugmaker Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). Now, KYMR stock is surging higher this morning. But it’s not just because of the positive trial results. Traders are also excited because Sanofi is ready to move onto the next phase of research.

Kymera Therapeutics is based in Massachusetts and much smaller company than global pharmaceutical giant Sanofi. So, the company certainly stands to benefit if Sanofi agrees to move forward with KT-474, a proposed treatment for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and atopic dermatitis (AD), two skin conditions.

As it turns out, Sanofi has committed to advance the clinical trials for KT-474 to Phase 2. This news comes on the heels of positive results from the Phase 1 evaluation of the treatment candidate.

The press release states that “clinical endpoints addressing disease burden and symptoms demonstrate a highly competitive profile after four weeks of dosing” with KT-474. Moreover, “substantial responses” were found in a majority of HS and AD patients.

What’s Happening With KYMR Stock?

Given this double dose of good news, it shouldn’t be too shocking that KYMR stock is heading higher this morning. However, it was undoubtedly a nice surprise for Kymera investors to find shares up 20% earlier today.

Meanwhile, SNY stock is up about 2% as of this writing. This result might seem counterintuitive. However, Kymera is the main beneficiary of this arrangement between a pharmaceutical giant and a much smaller company. Therefore, the muted move in Sanofi shares is understandable.

As you might expect, Kymera Therapeutics President and CEO Nello Mainolfi is thrilled with these positive developments. “This is a pivotal moment for Kymera and for the field of protein degradation,” the executive declares in the press release.

Together, Mainolfi says Kymera and Sanofi “have demonstrated [the] clinical impact” of KT-474. There has certainly been an impact on KYMR stock as well, with investors enjoying substantial gains today.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

Healthcare, Biotech

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/12/why-is-kymera-therapeutics-kymr-stock-up-20-today/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC