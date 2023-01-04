The Sleep Apnea News That Has VVOS Stock Soaring Today

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday as investors react to positive news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The FDA has approved Vivos Therapeutics’ proprietary DNA appliance. This marks it as a Class II device as a new treatment for mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This will have it becoming part of “The Vivos Method” for overcoming OSA.
According to Vivos Therapeutics, The Vivos Method makes use of multiple methods of ending OSA. That includes this new DNA device, which opens airways by expanding the palate and training the tongue to rest in the proper position. It also switches patients to nasal breathing instead of oral breathing.
Clinical Trial Results Support FDA Decision
Clinical data submitted to the FDA showed positive results for patients using The Vivos Method. That includes 28% of patients seeing their OSA resolved, 63% of patients improving by one AHI classification, 86% of patients having their airway size improved, as well as 97% of patients increasing the width of their palate.
Vivos Therapeutics also notes that the results from its treatment are long-lasting. That means patients are unlikely to need additional treatment and should see a permanent improvement in their sleep after undergoing The Vivos Method.
With today’s news comes extremely heavy trading of VVOS stock. As of this writing, more than 81 million shares are on the move. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of 103,000 shares.
VVOS stock is up 207.4% as of Wednesday afternoon.
