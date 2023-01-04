Chinese Stocks News: Why Are JD, BABA, and PDD Up Today?

Chinese stocks are on the rise Wednesday as investors react to positive news for Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) Ant Group.
The good news? The Chinese government has approved a fundraising plan. This allows its capital controlled by its consumer finance division to reach 18.5 billion yuan. That’s worth noting, as the prior approval was only for 8 billion yuan.
Adding to this, China is experiencing a positive economic change. The country is undoing its zero-Covid policy that kept many workers home in lockdowns. Without it that policy in place, businesses are expecting earnings to improve.
Both of these factors are pushing Chinese stocks higher today. Let’s dive into some specific examples of that below!
Chinese Stocks Up on Wednesday
- BABA stock starts us off, with shares up 11.2% as of Wednesday afternoon. With that comes heavy trading as some 30 million shares change hands.
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares are next with JD stock gaining 13.7% as of this writing. JD is also seeing strong trading today with some 9 million units on the move.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock earns the last place on the list with shares climbing 8.6% this afternoon. Current PDD trading volume of roughly 7 million is still below its daily average of 12.9 million shares, however.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.