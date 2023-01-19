Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off Thursday with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings data, public offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock is rocketing more than 51% with heavy trading after posting materials from a presentation yesterday.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares are soaring 45% alongside heavy trading after revealing brand goals yesterday.
- Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) stock is surging over 23% without any recent news.
- Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares are gaining more than 21% following a recent bankruptcy filing.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock is rising over 18% as it prepares for an ADS ratio change.
- Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) shares are climbing more than 17% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock is heading over 13% higher with heavy trading following a Nasdaq non-compliance notice earlier this week.
- Zymeworks BC (NASDAQ:ZYME) shares are getting an 11% boost without any recent news.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock is jumping more than 9% on Thursday morning.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares are up over 9% following a similar dip yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock is diving more than 13% after a massive rally yesterday on study data.
- Olink (NASDAQ:OLK) shares are tumbling over 12% after pricing a public offering of its ADS.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is dropping more than 12% following a similar rally yesterday.
- Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) shares are taking an over 11% beating following a rally yesterday.
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) stock is falling more than 11% after providing an update on its Q4 operations.
- Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares are decreasing over 10% after rallying yesterday on new analyst coverage.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is sliding more than 10% after rallying on strategic collaboration news.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares are slipping over 10% after announcing a proposed stock offering.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock is dipping more than 9% following a recent rally.
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 9% following a rally yesterday.
