Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

AMST and OTRK are leading our lists this morning

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 19, 2023, 7:31 am EST
  • We’re starting Thursday with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers.
  • That includes the shares rising and falling this morning.
  • We’ve also got the latest news behind this stock movement.
Pre-Market Stock Movers.

Source: Shutterstock

We’re starting off Thursday with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on!

Moving stocks this morning are earnings data, public offerings, and more.

Let’s get into that news below!

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers

  1. Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock is rocketing more than 51% with heavy trading after posting materials from a presentation yesterday.
  2. Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares are soaring 45% alongside heavy trading after revealing brand goals yesterday.
  3. Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) stock is surging over 23% without any recent news.
  4. Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares are gaining more than 21% following a recent bankruptcy filing.
  5. 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock is rising over 18% as it prepares for an ADS ratio change.
  6. Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) shares are climbing more than 17% with the release of its latest earnings report.
  7. Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock is heading over 13% higher with heavy trading following a Nasdaq non-compliance notice earlier this week.
  8. Zymeworks BC (NASDAQ:ZYME) shares are getting an 11% boost without any recent news.
  9. Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock is jumping more than 9% on Thursday morning.
  10. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares are up over 9% following a similar dip yesterday.

10 Top Losers

  1. Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock is diving more than 13% after a massive rally yesterday on study data.
  2. Olink (NASDAQ:OLK) shares are tumbling over 12% after pricing a public offering of its ADS.
  3. Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is dropping more than 12% following a similar rally yesterday.
  4. Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) shares are taking an over 11% beating following a rally yesterday.
  5. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) stock is falling more than 11% after providing an update on its Q4 operations.
  6. Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares are decreasing over 10% after rallying yesterday on new analyst coverage.
  7. TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is sliding more than 10% after rallying on strategic collaboration news.
  8. Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares are slipping over 10% after announcing a proposed stock offering.
  9. First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock is dipping more than 9% following a recent rally.
  10. Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 9% following a rally yesterday.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

