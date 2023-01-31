Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Get ready for another busy day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are a debt deal, delisting news, leadership changes, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock is rocketing more than 131% after announcing a debt-for-equity exchange.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares are soaring over 36% as its delisting deadline draws near.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) stock is surging close to 28% as it starts the morning with heavy trading.
- SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares are gaining 25%as it also sees heavy early morning trading volume.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock is rising nearly 23% after revealing Lind Global Fund II LP’s nearly 10% stake in the company.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares are climbing more than 16% without any news this morning.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock is increasing over 15% on Tuesday morning.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares are getting a more than 14% boost after its CEO and CFO bought shares.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is jumping over 12% this morning.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares are up more than 13% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock is diving over 32% following a notice of effectiveness filing with the SEC.
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) shares are retreating almost 15% after rallying yesterday on new analyst coverage.
- BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) stock is tumbling more than 14% following a rally yesterday.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares are pulling back close to 14% after rallying yesterday ahead of a special meeting this week.
- Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock is taking an over 12% beating after announcing leadership changes.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares are falling more than 11% following a heavy trading rally on Monday.
- AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) stock is sliding nearly 11% on Tuesday morning.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares are slipping over 10% after rallying alongside a new contract yesterday.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock is dipping more than 10% with the release of its Q4 earnings.
- Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.