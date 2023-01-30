Dear BSFC Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Feb. 1

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is rallying higher on Monday as investors prepare for its presentation at the ClearThink IR Virtual Live event this week.
Blue Star Foods CEO John Keeler will appear during the event on Feb. 1, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event sees a different CEO showing up every Wednesday for a “fireside chat” and question and answer session.
While it’s unclear what Keeler intends to discuss during the event, investors are anxious to find out. These types of events typically focus on the company’s product or service offerings, as well as strategic initiatives.
What About BSFC Stock?
With the increasing interest in BSFC stock today comes heavy trading of the company’s shares. As of this writing, more than 11 million shares of the company’s shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only a fraction of that at 92,000 shares.
Of course, investors will also keep in mind that BSFC is a penny stock. It only traded for 38 cents at Friday’s close and the company’s market capitalization is $12.976 million. This means it’s susceptible to volatility as traders pump and dump shares. That could be part of the reason behind its 34.2% gain Monday morning, as well as its incredible increase in pre-market trading hours today.
