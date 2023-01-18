Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to watch on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are heavy pre-market trading, proposed public offerings, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is soaring close to 34% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) shares are surging more than 31% on no clear news this morning.
- Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) stock is gaining over 28% with strong early morning trading volume.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are rising nearly 28% on a new shareholder agreement to grant a group super voting rights.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock is increasing by almost 19% following a larger rally yesterday.
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares are heading more than 18% higher after approving a $300 million share repurchase plan.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock is rallying over 15% following an unexpected rise yesterday.
- POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) shares are jumping more than 15% in Wednesday morning trading.
- Zomedica (NYSEMKT:ZOM) stock is getting a close to 13% boost as it takes control of the TRUFORMA line of products.
- AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) shares are up over 12% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock is plummeting more than 39% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares are tumbling over 15% despite a lack of recent news.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock is taking an almost 15% beating as shares continue to drop on a failed clinical trial.
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) shares are falling more than 14% as it continues negative movement from yesterday.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock is dropping over 12% as it comes off a recent high.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares are decreasing more than 9% in Wednesday morning trading.
- Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock is sliding over 9% as announcing a proposed public offering.
- Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) shares are slipping more than 8% on Wednesday morning.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock is dipping over 8% following a crypto rally yesterday.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7% as it also comes down from yesterday’s crypto rally.
