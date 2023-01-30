Why Is Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Stock Up 50% Today?

It’s not every day that Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) gets this much attention. AEMD stock is soaring today on unusually high volume. What’s the catalyst? Apparently, the bidding spree is due to Aethlon Medical’s announced collaboration with NAMSA, a “world leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO).”
Aethlon Medical is a relatively tiny medical technology company with a market capitalization of around $16 million as of this writing. The company develops products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases.
Aethlon’s main product is called the Hemopurifier. This device is designed to combat cancer as well as life-threatening viral infections. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated the Hemopurifier as a Breakthrough Device in treating certain individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer.
The positive news is that NAMSA will be Aethlon Medical’s strategic outsourcing partner for Aethlon’s clinical research program with the Hemopurifier. Per the agreement, NAMSA will manage Aethlon Medical’s clinical study of the Hemopurifier for patients in the U.S. and Australia with various types of cancer tumors. The initial clinical trials are expected to begin in Australia.
What’s Happening With AEMD Stock?
At the end of last week, AEMD stock traded below 50 cents. As of this writing, however, it’s trading for nearly 70 cents and up about 50%. What’s more, shares were up even higher earlier this morning.
That’s a strong reaction to the news of Aethlon’s arrangement with NAMSA. However, it’s not unusual for low-priced stocks representing small medical device companies to move quickly.
Besides, NAMSA is a powerful partner for Aethlon Medical to have. The press release describes NAMSA as a world leading CRO “offering global end-to-end development services.” The organization can assist with “medical device testing; regulatory, reimbursement and quality consulting; and clinical research services.”
Aethlon CEO Charles Fisher calls NAMSA a “world class organization with significant experience managing clinical studies.” Clearly, today’s AEMD stock traders are excited about the prospect of NAMSA and Aethlon advancing the Hemopurifier to help combat potentially life-threatening conditions.
